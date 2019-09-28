Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Likely done for season
Castellanos (groin) has likely played his final game of the season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It doesn't sound as though Castellanos' groin tightness is a particularly major concern, but with just two games left in the season and nothing left to play for, the Cubs have little reason to bring him back. The outfielder's .289/.337/.525 season slash line and career-high 27 homers should earn him a sizeable contract as a free agent this offseason, especially since he'll be hitting the market as a 27-year-old.
More News
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Remains out Saturday•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Scratched with groin tightness•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Resting Thursday•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Knocks solo shot•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Three more hits in win•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Drives in three on two doubles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...