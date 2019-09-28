Castellanos (groin) has likely played his final game of the season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It doesn't sound as though Castellanos' groin tightness is a particularly major concern, but with just two games left in the season and nothing left to play for, the Cubs have little reason to bring him back. The outfielder's .289/.337/.525 season slash line and career-high 27 homers should earn him a sizeable contract as a free agent this offseason, especially since he'll be hitting the market as a 27-year-old.