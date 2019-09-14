Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and walk during a 17-8 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The 27-year-old just continues to mash with the Cubs. Since coming over from the Tigers in the mid-summer trade, Castellanos is hitting .329 with 15 home runs. Incredibly, 28 of his 55 hits with the Cubs have gone for extra bases, giving Castellanos a .677 slugging percentage in the last 40 games. Overall, he is batting .289 with 26 home runs, 67 RBI, 88 runs and two steals in 570 at-bats with the Tigers and Cubs this season.