Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Scratched with groin tightness
Castellanos was scratched from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to right groin tightness.
Castellanos was slated to start in right field and bat second, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Tony Kemp will man right and lead off.
More News
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Resting Thursday•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Knocks solo shot•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Three more hits in win•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Drives in three on two doubles•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Posts two more extra-base hits•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Continues torrid hitting•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...