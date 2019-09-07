Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Stays hot in loss
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers.
The 27-year-old continues to rake for the Cubs. Castellanos has seven hits in his last four games, including two doubles and two homers, and in 33 contests since the trade from the Tigers he's slashing .343/.372/.708 with 13 home runs -- two more than he hit for Detroit this year in a third of the games -- and 25 RBI.
