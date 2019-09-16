Castellanos went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Pirates.

It's becoming a broken record at this point, but Castellanos has been an absolute stud since joining the Cubs via a trade at the deadline. He's now batting .343 in 42 games in Chicago with 15 home runs, 17 doubles, 33 RBI and 36 runs scored.