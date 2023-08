Burdi (abdomen) has moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Iowa, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

He gave up two earned runs while striking out two batters in 1.1 innings across two rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League. Given that Burdi has minor-league options remaining, he could be activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A once his rehab assignment is officially over.