Burdi (abdomen) is dealing with ulnar nerve irritation, and he will be shut down and re-evaluated in a few days, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Burdi initially landed on the injured list in May after undergoing an appendectomy. He had given up two runs across 3.1 innings during his rehab assignment, and a better timeline regarding his return should emerge once he's evaluated during the week.