Madrigal will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Since Nico Hoerner landed on the injured list Friday with the left hamstring strain that had kept him out of the lineup since last Tuesday, Madrigal has settled in as the primary option at the keystone. He'll stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games despite going 4-for-19 at the plate since Hoerner hit the shelf.