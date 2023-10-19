Madrigal (hamstring) will head into the offseason without any restrictions, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Madrigal suffered a right hamstring strain in mid-September and was shifted to the 60-day injured list late in the season. He appears to be healed up now, though, or at least will be by the time he begins his offseason workout routine. Madrigal made 68 starts -- 61 at third base -- for the Cubs this season, collecting a .663 OPS with two homers. He'll have a shot to compete for playing time again in 2024, although the team is surely hoping to have a better option for the hot corner.