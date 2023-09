Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader with the Reds.

Madrigal will take a seat after he went 1-for-3 with a walk in Chicago's 6-2 victory in Friday's matinee. Jeimer Candelario will slot in at third base while Christopher Morel enters the lineup at designated hitter and bat's ninth in the nightcap.