Madrigal was removed Sunday during his third rehab game with Triple-A Iowa after experiencing renewed tightness in his strained left groin, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Madrigal will be pulled off the rehab assignment and will return to Chicago to have his injury further evaluated. Even if the setback proves to be only a minor concern, the 25-year-old will more than likely be held out through the All-Star break to get more recovery time from the injury that has kept him on the shelf since mid-June.