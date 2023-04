Madrigal went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Athletics. He was also caught stealing.

Madrigal batted eighth but was still able to put together a strong fantasy effort. He's now appeared in 12 of the team's 17 games, seeing time at both second and third base. Madrigal is batting a solid .345, though his ceiling will remain capped as long as he's in a utility role with the Cubs.