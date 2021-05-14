site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Martini: Dropped from active roster
RotoWire Staff
Martini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Martini spent one week on the Cubs' active roster but didn't see much action, going 1-for-5 at the plate. Nico Hoerner (forearm) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
