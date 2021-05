Martini was recalled by the Cubs and is starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Martini will rejoin the major-league roster after Jason Heyward (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 30-year-old didn't see much playing time during his first stint in the majors this year, but he'll start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's series finale against the Nationals.