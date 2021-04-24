Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Friday's 15-2 win over the Brewers.

Making his first start off the season after getting called up Thursday, Hoerner delivered for the Cubs right away. Chicago isn't getting a ton of production from David Bote or Eric Sogard at second base, so there's an opportunity for Hoerner to seize regular playing time if he's productive at the plate. The 23-year-old looked good in a 20-game debut back in 2019, posting a .282/.305/.436 slash line, but those numbers fell to .222/.312/.259 across 48 games last year.