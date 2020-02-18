Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Could start season in minors
Hoerner could begin the year with Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs recently signed veteran Jason Kipnis, which further crowds a middle infield group that includes Javier Baez, David Bote and Daniel Descalso. The 22-year-old Hoerner performed well in 20 games at the MLB level last season, slashing .282/.305/.436, but the team could decide to give him more time at Triple-A with a number of experienced options on the roster. It should only be a matter of time, however, before Hoerner is raking at Wrigley Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...