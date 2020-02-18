Play

Hoerner could begin the year with Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs recently signed veteran Jason Kipnis, which further crowds a middle infield group that includes Javier Baez, David Bote and Daniel Descalso. The 22-year-old Hoerner performed well in 20 games at the MLB level last season, slashing .282/.305/.436, but the team could decide to give him more time at Triple-A with a number of experienced options on the roster. It should only be a matter of time, however, before Hoerner is raking at Wrigley Field.

