Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Drafted 24th overall by Cubs

The Cubs have selected Hoerner with the 24th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 5-foot-11, 195-pound shortstop from Stanford, Hoerner may not stick at the six for long, but he could handle second base, and his plus-plus wheels make him an interesting fit in center field. That speed will be what attracts dynasty-league owners to the profile, as he really only shows gap power consistently (two home runs in 232 at-bats as a junior). However, he rips line drives all over the field (.345 average), so it's possible he could hit for a high average and steal 20-plus bases per season.