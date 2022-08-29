Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Brewers.

Hoerner tallied his second three-hit game in the last week, raising his batting average to .293 in the process. The 25-year-old is establishing himself as a good contact hitter without a ton of power, as he has just 11 career home runs across parts of four seasons in the majors, though eight of those have come this year. If Hoerner can add to his power output again in 2023, he figures to take a step forward as a fantasy asset.