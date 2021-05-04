The Cubs placed Hoerner on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left forearm strain, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hoerner was one of three Cubs placed on the IL ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Though Hoerner wasn't forced to exit Sunday's loss to the Reds after colliding with teammate Ian Happ, the Cubs apparently sent him for follow-up tests that revealed the forearm injury. Given that the injury is to his non-throwing arm, Hoerner will likely face a shorter recovery timeline than what might normally be associated with a forearm strain. Since his late-April call-up, Hoerner appeared to have seized hold of an everyday role in the infield by slashing .389/.500/.556 with three stolen bases over his first 11 games. Hoerner's move to the IL likely reopens regular duties at the keystone for David Bote.