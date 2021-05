Hoerner (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It was initially unclear how severe Hoerner's left hamstring strain was, but now it's apparent that he'll require more than just a few days to recover. The injury comes at a bad time for the infielder, who was in the midst of a 10-for-27 stretch at the plate. Outfielder Rafael Ortega was selected from Triple-A Iowa to fill Hoerner's active roster spot.