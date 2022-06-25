Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Hoerner opened the scoring with a long ball off Cardinals starter Andre Pallante in the second inning, and that was ultimately all the Cubs needed. This continued a solid June for Hoerner, who is hitting .292 (21-for-72), though he hadn't homered since May 26. The infielder has a .286/.320/.411 slash line with four homers, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored, six stolen bases, six doubles and three triples across 56 contests overall.