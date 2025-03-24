Hoerner (forearm) is expected to be activated for Chicago's domestic Opening Day on Thursday in Arizona, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

After missing most of the spring training slate as well as the Cubs' two-game set in Tokyo earlier this month, this is a positive development for Hoerner, who figures to start at second base most days when healthy, though he can also give Dansby Swanson an occasional break at shortstop. The infielder is likely to bat near the bottom of Chicago's lineup, unless he supplants Ian Happ as the leadoff hitter. Hoerner's key fantasy asset is his speed, as he recorded a total of 74 stolen bases over the past two seasons, and he should run plenty no matter where he is in the order.