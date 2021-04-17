Hoerner is starting at second base and batting leadoff in a Triple-A exhibition contest Saturday.
Hoerner and his Triple-A Iowa teammates will be taking on Chicago White Sox minor leaguers in the exhibition game. Hoerner did not make the major league roster out of spring training, but the Cubs are getting very little production at second base from David Bote and Eric Sogard, so Hoerner could be in line for a promotion at some point. His fantasy value would obviously go way up if he was able to secure an everyday, MLB role.