Hoerner was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left knee contusion, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Brewers and will shift to the injured list after the Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday. It doesn't seem to be a serious injury, so Hoerner should have a relatively normal offseason. He closes 2023 with a .283/.346/.383 slash line, nine homers, 43 steals, 68 RBI and 98 runs in 150 games.