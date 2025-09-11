default-cbs-image
Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Hoerner collected multiple steals for the fifth time this season in his 10th three-hit attack of the campaign. The speedy middle infielder is up to 26 stolen bases on the year as he aims for his third consecutive 30-steal season. Over his last 15 outings, Hoerner is batting .333 with two home runs, seven doubles, seven RBI and three thefts to bring his OPS to .733 in 2025.

