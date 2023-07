Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Hoerner's grand slam came as part of a five-run fifth inning when the Cubs broke the game open during the 8-3 win. This was the infielder's sixth home run of the season and first since June 21, though he's still been able to contribute in fantasy due to his solid on-base skills and ability to steal bases.