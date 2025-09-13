Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

Hoerner extended his hitting streak to seven games, and during that time, he's tallied four multi-hit performances. Over his last 15 games, the speedy infielder is batting .339 with two home runs, three stolen bases, six RBI and 13 runs scored. Hoerner remains a useful fantasy asset due to his contact skills and ability to swipe a base.