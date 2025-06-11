Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Phillies.

Hoerner delivered his second straight two-hit performance to wrap up the series against Philadelphia. The infielder is once again providing a strong batting average with little power, as he's now hitting .288 with no home runs and a .693 OPS. Hoerner's best fantasy asset remains his speed, as he has 13 stolen bases this season in 16 attempts, and he should be able to score a decent number of runs as well as part of a potent Chicago lineup.