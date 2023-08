Hoerner went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

While Hoerner was held hitless for the second game in a row, he was able to pick up his sixth steal in his last 14 games. In that span, he's batting .300 (18-for-60) with eight extra-base hits. The infielder is up to 27 steals in 30 attempts this year while slashing .272/.329/.394 with eight home runs, 58 RBI and 67 runs scored across 103 contests.