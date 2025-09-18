Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.

Hoerner made his three times on base count, as he scored three runs and also swiped his 28th base of the season in 34 attempts. The speedy infielder is locked in at the plate, as he's now batting a sizzling .410 across 15 games this month. That has pushed Hoerner's season-long batting average up to .303, which would be a new career best and is currently good for seventh in the majors.