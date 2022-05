Hoerner was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right ankle, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The move is retroactive to May 12.

Hoerner was out of the lineup Sunday for the third consecutive contest and will now be sidelined for at least another week. Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move, so Hoerner's time as Chicago's everyday shortstop has likely come to an end even once healthy.