Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs and four RBI in his big-league debut Monday in San Diego.

Hoerner would not even be in the majors if the Cubs hadn't been decimated by injuries at shortstop, but he made the most of his opportunity in his first game. The Cubs fans traveled well and were cheering on the top prospect throughout his excellent debut. Not only did he impress at the dish, but he made some excellent plays at shortstop and scored from third on a heads-up baserunning play. If he continues to produce, he could displace Addison Russell (head) even when the latter is healthy.