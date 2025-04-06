Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Padres. He also stole two bases.
Hoerner has been reaching base frequently these days, and when he gets on, he seems to have a green light to run. The infielder is 10-for-24 over his last six games with six stolen bases. Hoerner doesn't hit for much power, but he's been a positive contributor for fantasy managers in terms of batting average and steals.
