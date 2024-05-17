Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Hoerner (hamstring) remains day-to-day and is still hopeful of avoiding the injured list, Ryan Herrera of MLB.com reports.

Hoerner is missing a fourth straight start Friday after still feeling something in his left hamstring Thursday, per Counsell. While the skipper expressed hope that an IL won't be needed, he conceded that a move will be on the table if the issue continues to linger. With Dansby Swanson (knee) also out, the Cubs have been going with Miles Mastrobuoni and Nick Madrigal as their middle infield duo.