Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Still out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins.
Hoerner is on the bench for a ninth consecutive game, but he continues to be labeled as day-to-day by the Cubs. Zach McKinstry will start at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday.
