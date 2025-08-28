Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Hoerner gave Chicago a 3-1 lead with his three-run blast in the second inning, but the Giants responded with the game's next 11 runs. The long ball was Hoerner's first since July 29, though he did bat a decent .264 with an 8:6 BB:K and four steals during the 24-game homer drought. Hoerner has never been much of a power hitter, so it's not entirely surprising that he's hit just five home runs through 128 games this season. He's found other ways to contribute with a .290 batting average, 64 runs, 53 RBI and 23 stolen bases.