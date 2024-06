Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Hoerner hasn't hit all that well in June (.194), but he's logged six steals over 19 contests this month. The infielder is up to 12 thefts on 14 attempts for the season, providing speed atop the Cubs' lineup. He's added a .241/.331/.327 slash line with two home runs, 18 RBI, 36 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple over 70 contests.