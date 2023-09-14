Hoerner went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rockies. He also stole one base in two attempts.

All four of Hoerner's hits were singles, and despite reaching four times, he only came around to score once. He did, however, record his 40th stolen base of the year in 47 attempts. The steals have been the infielder's biggest source of fantasy value, and he's now doubled his total from 2022. Hoerner should keep running frequently as the Cubs chase down a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season.