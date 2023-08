Hoerner went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Tuesday's 20-9 win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Hoerner did a little bit of everything in the blowout win, popping his eighth home run of the season and also recording his 26th stolen base. The infielder is closing in on his career high of 10 home runs but has already set a new career high in steals, and that's the category that should continue to fuel his fantasy value the rest of the year.