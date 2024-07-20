Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hoerner came into the All-Star break riding an 11-game hitting streak and he kept rolling in his team's return to action Friday. Over the past 12 games, the infielder is batting .380 with eight RBI and eight runs scored. After a relatively slow start to the season, Hoerner seems to be finding his groove, and he should be able to score plenty of runs as the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter if he keeps reaching base consistently.