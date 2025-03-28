Hoerner (forearm) went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hoerner missed Chicago's two-game opening series in Tokyo earlier this month as he recovered from October flexor tendon surgery, but he was ready to go for the domestic opener. Assuming he can stay healthy the rest of the season, the infielder should provide a solid batting average and plenty of stolen bases, as he swiped 74 bags in 2023 and 2024 combined.