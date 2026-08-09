Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Tallies two hits, steal in win

Hoerner went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Royals. He also stole a base.

Hoerner continued his strong play this month, as he's now slashing .314/.351/.543 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored in nine August games. The speedy infielder is also now up to 18 stolen bases in 21 attempts this year, and he's closing in on his fifth straight 20-steal campaign. Hoerner's top fantasy asset remains his wheels, and he's able to swipe more bags when he's swinging a hot bat like he has been lately.