Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.

Hoerner helped get the Cubs on the board with a leadoff triple in the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring on a sacrifice fly. He also recorded a double in the bottom of the seventh, his 20th of the season. Hoerner had been in a bit of a funk recently, slashing just .181/.234/.264 in 20 games leading up to Thursday, but he has started to turn it around with five hits in his last three games.