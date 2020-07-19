Chicago manager David Ross confirmed that Hoerner and Jason Kipnis will be the team's primary options at second base this year, with David Bote serving in a utility role, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

No real surprise here, as the righty Hoerner and the lefty Kipnis complement each other well in a platoon, and Bote has the versatility to work at second while also spelling Kris Bryant at third. While Kipnis appears to have the strong side of this platoon, the younger Hoerner could take the job and run with it if he performs well to start the season. He slashed .282/.305/.436 in a 20-game stint in the majors last year.