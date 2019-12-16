Cubs' Noel Cuevas: Signs minor-league deal with Cubs
Cuevas agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Cuevas will make $575,000 if he makes Chicago's big-league roster. It doesn't seem particularly likely that he'll do so, as he owns a .230/.265/.311 slash line in 76 major-league games thus far in his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Offseason Tracker: Tsutsogo joins Rays
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co....
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...