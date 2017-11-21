De La Cruz was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Monday and will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.

De La Cruz is currently rehabbing a pectoral injury, but is expected to be healthy for spring training. De La Cruz fought an arm ailment during the 2017 season. However, he made a solid debut at High-A Myrtle Beach when healthy. Over 12 games at Myrtle Beach, the 22-year-old logged a 3.46 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.