Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Appears healthy in spring
De La Cruz (pectoral) tossed a scoreless, nine-pitch ninth inning in Saturday's 6-1 Cactus League victory over the Rangers. He struck out and walked a batter.
De La Cruz's Arizona Fall League was cut short after he suffered a pectoral injury, but the issue was always viewed as minor and didn't delay him once pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. Regarded as one of the better pitchers in the Cubs' farm system, De La Cruz will likely report to either High-A Myrtle Beach or Double-A Tennessee to begin the 2018 campaign.
