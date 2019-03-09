The Cubs optioned De La Cruz to Double-A Tennessee on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

De La Cruz will miss Tennessee's first 24 games of 2019 while he serves the remainder of the 80-game ban he was handed last July for violating the minor-league performance-enhancing drugs policy. The right-hander should have a spot waiting for him in the Double-A rotation once the suspension is lifted.

More News
Our Latest Stories