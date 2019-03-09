Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Dispatched to Double-A
The Cubs optioned De La Cruz to Double-A Tennessee on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
De La Cruz will miss Tennessee's first 24 games of 2019 while he serves the remainder of the 80-game ban he was handed last July for violating the minor-league performance-enhancing drugs policy. The right-hander should have a spot waiting for him in the Double-A rotation once the suspension is lifted.
More News
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Handed 80-game suspension•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Off to slow start at Double-A•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: To open year at Double-A•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Appears healthy in spring•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Removed from AFL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...