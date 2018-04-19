Through his first two starts with Double-A Tennessee, De La Cruz is 0-2 with a 16.50 ERA across six innings of work.

The 23-year-old righty is getting his first taste of the Double-A level, and so far he's taking his lumps. The Cubs will be patient with De La Cruz, who's never gotten to 100 innings in a season as a professional. He'll probably spend the whole year at Double-A, and hopefully he can begin to find a little more success soon.