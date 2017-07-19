De La Cruz has missed nearly two months with a tender throwing arm and is without a timetable to return for High-A Myrtle Beach, John Manuel of Baseball America reports.

He notched a 3.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB in 47.1 innings for the Pelicans prior to suffering the injury. When healthy, De La Cruz is one of the best arms in the Cubs' system.

